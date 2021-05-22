Partial 'Coronavirus Curfew' Extended Till May 31 in Uttar Pradesh To Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases:

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the “partial coronavirus curfew” till 7 am on May 31. Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work etc. will continue uninterrupted: ACS Home Awanish Awasthi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2021

