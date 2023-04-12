Bomb threat in Bihar's Patna airport echoed on Wednesday (April 12) as bomb squad came in for search operations. Days of Ram Navami celebrations, city has been facing another tumultuous experience amid festive season. Ramadan 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Along With Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Attend 'Iftar' Party In Patna.

Bomb Threat At Bihar's Patna Airport

#WATCH | Search operation underway by bomb squad team at Bihar's Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. pic.twitter.com/HajtWw96L5 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Bomb Threat in Bihar

#WATCH | Bihar: Bomb Squad team arrives at the Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/43Ckq90y1M — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)