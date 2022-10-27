On the occasion of Chhath Puja, artists and students have put up huge paintings on the banks of the river Ganga in Patna. Its purpose is to spread the message of this festival. The Chhath festival will start on Friday i.e on October 28.

Patna, Bihar | 21 ft long & 15 ft wide Chhath puja painting by artists&students displayed on river Ganga We want message of this festival to reach the world. We'll submit it for World Book of Records. The whole world will be able to see it: Dr V Pandey, Pro VC, Amity University pic.twitter.com/JB2ujjkGIp — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

