A person was killed and two others were injured after a transformer exploded in Patna Civil Court on Wednesday, March 13. Reportedly, an explosion took place in a transformer installed in Patna's Civil Court on Wednesday afternoon. More details are awaited. Bomb Threat to Patna High Court: Security Tightened, Anti-Terror Squad on Spot After HC Receives Threatening Mail.

Patna Court Blast

VIDEO | One killed, two injured in transformer explosion at a local court in Patna, Bihar. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/sz9BU4O9r1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)