Seven judges of Patna High court have approached Supreme Court after General Provident Fund of judges were stopped and their accounts were closed. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the case on Friday.

Patna HC Judge Approach Supreme Court:

#BREAKING Seven judges of Patna HC approach Supreme Court after General Provident Fund of judges stopped and their accounts closed. CJI DY Chandrachud to hear the case on Friday #SupremeCourtOfIndia — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 21, 2023

