On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody in the Patra Chawl Land Scam Case was extended till October 10. According to reports, the hearing in his bail plea will also be held on October 10.

Sanjay Raut’s Judicial Custody Extended

Patra Chawl land scam case | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till October 10. Hearing in his bail plea too, to be held on October 10. pic.twitter.com/Pm7Xs8u3Kg — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

