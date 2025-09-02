Today, September 2, the District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi sent a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for registering himself in the Electoral Roll of two constituencies. As per the Election Commission order, Pawan Khera has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 AM on September 8. So far, there has been no immediate reaction from the Congress leader on the matter. The development comes hours after BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Pawan Khera, the Congress party's national spokesperson, of holding two active EPIC numbers in the voter list of Delhi. Malviya shared the details of Khera's EPIC numbers on his X handle. BJP’s Amit Malviya Claims Pawan Khera Holds 2 Active EPIC Numbers, Says ‘Congress Is the Quintessential Vote Chor’.

District Election Office Sends Notice to Pawan Khera Over 2 Active EPIC Numbers

District Election Office, New Delhi District, sends a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in the Electoral Roll of more than one constituency: DEO, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/uGGyodJB08 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

