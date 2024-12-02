Kolkata's iconic peeli taxi or yellow metered taxis especially ambassador cars are likely to retire by the end of the year. Notably, the peeli taxi or yellow metered taxis mostly ambassador cars have been long celebrated as a symbol of the city's charm. According to reports, nearly 4,500 vehicles, which is over half of the total fleet, are likely to be phased out. The decision comes in the backdrop of the 15-year service limit mandated by the West Bengal's transport department. Weather Forecast Today, December 2: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Kolkata To Bid Farewell To Its Iconic Yellow Taxis

