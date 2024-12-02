The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather forecast for Monday, December 2, that provides important updates for several major cities in India. In Mumbai, expect mild temperatures with a possibility of light showers, while Delhi is likely to experience clear skies and cool weather. Chennai will witness rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal on December 2. Bengaluru and Hyderabad can anticipate pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies, but no significant rain is expected. Kolkata is likely to have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a slight chance of rain later in the day. Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai As Cyclonic Storm Crosses Puducherry Coasts (Watch Video).

