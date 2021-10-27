The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered its verdict in the Pegasus snooping row. The top court said, “there has been no specific denial by Centre in the issue, thus we have no option but to accept the submissions of petitioner prima facie.” It also appointed an expert committee. The working of the committee will be overseen by the apex court.

