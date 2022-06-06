Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a massive Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. During the rally Kejriwal said, "People are scared to speak anything against BJP. AAP is the only anti-dote for BJP. CR Patil is actual CM in Gujarat. He calls me thief. I construct schools, hospitals, give free electricity, and water." "They're the real thieves." he added.

