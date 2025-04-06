Recently, the Bombay High Court ordered the Deputy Collector of Mumbai to decide an application filed by a septuagenarian "Stateless" woman, who has sought Indian Citizenship after spending 60 years in the country. The division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Dr Neela Gokhale noted that the petitioner Ila Popat, born in September 1955, had entered India along with her Ugandan-national parents when she was 10 years old on February 15, 1966. However, her parents subsequently died, and since then, she has stayed in India and settled here by marrying an Indian man from whom she has two children. On her plea for Indian Citizenship, the authorities termed her to be an "illegal migrant" and refused to confer Indian citizenship on her. In her plea, the woman pointed out that she had applied for an Indian passport initially on April 3, 1997. However, the authorities asked her to furnish travel documents to verify how she entered India, and therefore, she submitted her mother's passport. but there was no response from the authorities. Agreeing with her submission, the bench said that Popat could not be termed to be either an "illegal migrant" or a "Stateless" person. Bombay HC Slaps INR 1 Lakh Cost on Software Engineer for Evading Maintenance Payment to Wife, Finds His Claim of Salary Dropping to INR 20,000 From INR 5.5 Lakh per Month ‘Unbelievable’.

The Petitioner Is Not An 'Illegal Migrant', Says Bombay HC

