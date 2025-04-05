Recently, the Bombay High Court imposed a fine of INR 1 lakh on a software engineer for his "systematic attempt" to evade paying maintenance to his wife and minor daughter. The man had sought a revision of the maintenance amount and cited financial difficulties that arose after he was allegedly forced to resign from his earlier job and switch to a low-paying job. However, the court found inconsistencies in his statement and concluded that the claim that his salary had dropped from INR 5.5 lakhs per month to just about INR 20,000 was "unbelievable". "It is unbelievable that the Petitioner who is a Software Engineer and working as 'Software Developer' and was getting salary of Rs 65,00,000 per annum i.e salary of Rs 5,50,000 per month is now getting salary of Rs.20,000/- per month," Justice Madhav Jamdar said. The high court judge also noted that the man's updated matrimonial profile listed his income as INR 35-50 lakh annually, thereby contradicting his claims in the court. The case stemmed from ongoing divorce proceedings between a software engineer from Pune and his wife. ‘Black Magic’ Performed Near Bombay High Court? Lemons, Sindoor and Black Voodoo Dolls Around Mumbai’s Heritage Structure Spark Buzz.

HC Slaps Cost on Man for Evading Maintenance Payment

