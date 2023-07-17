A petrol thief has been caught on a CCTV camera in Telangana's Nizamabad. The incident took place on July 15 in Tulsiram Colony where a man stole petrol from a bike parked in front of a house. The matter came to light when the bike owner went for a ride on July 16. After a short distance, the motorcycle stopped it ran out of fuel. He became suspicious and checked the CCTV footage. It was then revealed that a man had stolen petrol from his bike. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the petrol thief. Telangana Shocker: Son Smashes Mother's Head On Ground, Tortures Her on Streets of Nagarkurnool for Refusing To Give Money for Alcohol (Watch Video).

Petrol Thief Caught on Camera in Telangana:

