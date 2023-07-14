In a distressing incident in Nagarkurnool, a son identified as Santhosh brutally assaulted his mother, Padmamma, on the streets. The horrifying attack was allegedly triggered by his demand for money to purchase alcohol, which she refused to provide. A video capturing the incident has emerged, depicting the son smashing his mother's head on the ground and subjecting her to torture further. Hyderabad Shocker: Auto Driver Attacked by Man After Dispute Over Exchange of Change in Afzalgunj, Dies.

Son Brutally Attacks Mother

