On the occasion of Indian Navy Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on Saturday. He said in a tweet, "We're proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters."

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Nay Day 2021:

PM Modi extends his greetings on the occasion of #NavyDay We're proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters, says PM. pic.twitter.com/6IKFme5lSJ — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

