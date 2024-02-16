Prime Minister on Friday, February 16 visted Rewari in Haryana where he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 9750 crore. PM Modi also unveiled All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari which will give huge boost to healthcare infrastructure in the area. Additionally, various railway projects, including the Gurugram Metro Rail project was also inaugurated. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth More Than Rs 9,750 Crore in Haryana.

PM Modi Inaugurate Rewari AIIMS:

#WATCH | Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Rewari AIIMS, various Railway Projects in North Western Railway/Northern Railway and others, in Rewari. pic.twitter.com/KsOCKEFSRc — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

