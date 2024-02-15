New Delhi, February 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari, Haryana on February 16 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 Kms, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

It will also have a spur at Dwarka Expressway. The project is an important step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision to provide citizens with world-class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems. In line with the Prime Minister's vision to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana is being laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Doha, Holds Bilateral With Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1650 crore, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land at village Majra Mustil Bhalkhi in Rewari. It will have facilities including the Hospital Complex with 720 beds, Medical College with 100 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, etc.

Established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana. The facilities include patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns & Plastic Surgery. PM Modi in Qatar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Doha (See Pics).

The Institute will also have facilities for Intensive Care Unit, Emergency & Trauma Unit, sixteen Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc. The establishment of AIIMS in Haryana is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around 240 crores. The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life.

The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors. Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include doubling of Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 Km); doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 Km); doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 Km); and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 Km).

Doubling of these railway lines will augment the rail infrastructure in the region and help in timely running of both passenger and freight trains. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail line (68 kms), which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar. He will also flag off train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section, which will improve rail connectivity in Rohtak and Hisar region benefiting the rail passengers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)