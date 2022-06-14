Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Maharashtra on Tuesday inaugurated Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan, in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray and the State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present on the occasion.

Check tweet:

PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan, Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray & the State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present on the occasion Image source: DD pic.twitter.com/8P8xxeSKYM — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

