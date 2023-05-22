Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong good health and speedy recovery after latter tested positive for COVID-19. "Wishing my friend @leehsienloong good health and a quick recovery, (sic)" tweeted PM Modi. Singapore PM Loong today morning informed via Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus for the first time. PM Narendra Modi in Australia: PM Modi Lands in Sydney To Warm Welcome by Indian Community (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Wishes Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong Speedy Recovery:

Wishing my friend @leehsienloong good health and a quick recovery. https://t.co/wEOrnzr7oR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

