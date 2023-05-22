Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Australia's Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora on Monday. PM Modi arrived in Sydney for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. He will also attend a community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. PM Narendra Modi Conferred 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', Highest Honour of Fiji, in Recognition of His Global Leadership (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi in Australia:

Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/gE8obDI5eD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome:

