Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Ahead of the assembly elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi was seen having a light-hearted conversation with children as he interacted with them in Kalaburagi before the roadshow began. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With School Children Onboard Vande Bharat Express Train in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Narendra Modi Has Light-Hearted Interaction With Children

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi earlier today, before the roadshow here. pic.twitter.com/HYOoei56xf — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

