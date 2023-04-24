Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Kerala. Pictures and videos of PM Narendra Modi greeting people in Kochi during his roadshow have gone viral on social media. In the videos, people in Kochi can be seen showering flower petals on PM Narendra Modi as he holds a roadshow in the city. It must be noted that PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state. Kerala: Dressed in 'Mundu', PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Kochi.

PM Narendra Modi Greets People in Kochi

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi greets people in Kochi during his roadshow. pic.twitter.com/nX9hcqgbjV — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

The Craze for PM Narendra Modi Knows No Bounds!

The craze for PM @narendramodi ji knows no bounds! This is in Kochi, Kerala, a place that has traditionally eluded the BJP. pic.twitter.com/9L09PN3DhI — BALA (@erbmjha) April 24, 2023

