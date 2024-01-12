Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Mumbai Tran Harbour Link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore. Mumbai Tran Harbour Link is also India's longest sea bridge. The Atal Setu is about a 21.8 km-long six-lane bridge, about 16.5 km long over sea and about 5.5 km on land. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India's Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/2GT2OUkVnC — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

