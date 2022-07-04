During his visit to Andhra Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi met Pasala Krishna Bharati, 90-year-old daughter of prominent freedom fighter from the state, late Pasala Krishnamurthy. In a tweet, BJP leader Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra said that PM Modi touched Bharati's feet and took her blessings. "PM Modi continues to make our culture more popular," he said.

Our Culture our Pride! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi today met Pasala Krishna Bharati, 90-year-old daughter of prominent freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh Shri late Pasala Krishnamurthy, touched her feet and took her blessings. #PMModi continues to make our culture more popular. pic.twitter.com/OhJLoICKFS — Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (@LalitenduBJP) July 4, 2022

