PM Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. While PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, said the PMO.

