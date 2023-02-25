PM Narendra Modi was seen playing nagada during the inauguration of Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. In the video, PM Modi can be seen the drum at the event. PM Narendra Modi Plays Drum During Inauguration of ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ Cultural Festival at Talkatora Stadium (Watch Video).

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi Plays Nagada

PM @narendramodi plays nagada at 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival. pic.twitter.com/wCG6j7DStz — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 25, 2023

