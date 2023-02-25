Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi played drum during the inauguration. The festival aims to promote Kannada culture and tradition and is celebrated in Karnataka during the harvest season. The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of preserving India's diverse cultural heritage and urged people to participate in such events that promote cultural exchange and understanding. The festival saw the participation of several artists, musicians, and performers showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka.

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi Playing Drum

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays drum and initiates the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/W4Lvy0WTqw — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)