Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travelled on the train from there to Ahmedabad Railway Station. PM Modi’s ticket onboard Vande Bharat express has now been shared on social media. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 will offer a aircraft-like travelling experience to the railway passengers. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express Train in Gujarat (See Pics)

Check PM Modi’s Ticket:

