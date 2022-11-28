The Delhi police detained two men, who allegedly attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla with swords outside FSL office in Delhi. Earlier, a police van carrying Shradhha Walkar murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla was allegedly attacked by two men carrying swords. Reportedly, the two men who claimed to be from Hindu Sena. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two men can be seen running with swords behind the police van carrying Shradhha Walkar murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla. Aftab Amin Poonawala Attacked: Men With Swords in Hands Attack Delhi Police Van Carrying Shraddha Walkar Murder Accused (Watch Video).

Two Detained for Attacking Delhi Police Van

Police detained the two men who attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tc7TGACorZ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)