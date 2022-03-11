US President Joe Biden on Friday, said "America will downgrade Russian trade status, ban imports of Russian alcohol, seafood, diamonds". amid invasion of Ukraine. "The United States will revoke Russia's 'permanent normal trade relations' status", said Biden.

President Biden says US will downgrade Russian trade status, ban imports of Russian alcohol, seafood, diamonds, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2022

