President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday wrote to her Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe. In the letter, President Murmu thanked President Wickremesinghe for his letter of congratulations on her assumption of office as the President. She also extends her felicitations to Ranil Wickremesinghe on his recent election as the Sri Lankan President.

