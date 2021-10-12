President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed advocates and judicial officers as Judges of Allahabad High Court, Madras HC and Gauhati HC. The appointment was made in consultation with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. On Sunday, the Central Government had notified the appointments of 8 judges to Allahabad, 4 judges to Madras and 8 judges to Gauhati High Courts.

