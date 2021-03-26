President Ram Nath Kovind Admitted to Army Hospital in Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable: Army Hospital (R&R) (file photo) pic.twitter.com/A5hfrA3HXW — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)