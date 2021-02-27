Price of COVID-19 Vaccine in Private Hospitals in Gujarat will Be Rs 250:

Price of COVID19 vaccine in Gujarat will be Rs 250 in private hospitals and it will be provided free of cost in govt hospital across the state: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Qhh0uAcKmU — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

