Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet President Ram Nath Kovind to brief him on various issues including Ukraine crisis. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi said India will help people from neighbouring countries, developing countries stranded in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefs him on various issues including Ukraine: Sources pic.twitter.com/LC2U2d8Flq — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

