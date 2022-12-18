Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on becoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Champions. Argentina defeated France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match. PM Modi also congratulated France for their "spirited performance". He described the Argentina vs France match as "one of the most thrilling football matches". Argentina Win FIFA World Cup 2022, Beat France in Penalty Shootout to Lift the Title.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Argentina on Becoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Champions:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions. "Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory," tweets PM Modi pic.twitter.com/xzN5Ja6cDc — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

