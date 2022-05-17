Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a postal stamp in order to commemorate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Union IT & Communications Minister Ashwini Vasihnaw also present among others for the event.

Check tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a postal stamp to commemorate the silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) pic.twitter.com/9tCiRg32wL — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

