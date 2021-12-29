New Delhi, December 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of the financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1, 2022. The Prime Minister will release the installment via video conferencing, informed the PMO in a tweet. The PM-KISAN scheme was established two years ago, on February 1, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st Jan at 12:30 pm via video conferencing: PMO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

