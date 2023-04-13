In the latest development in the Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy case, the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to 11 persons. The notice has been issued to 11 persons including cricketer Prithvi Shaw and a few officials of Mumbai Police. The Bombay High Court issued the notice on influencer Sapna Gill's plea seeking the quashing of FIR against her for the charge of allegedly assaulting the Indian cricketer. Who Is Sapna Gill? Know All About the Instagram Influencer Accused of Attacking Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Notice Issued Against 11 Including Indian Cricketer

Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy | Bombay High Court issues notice to 11 persons including cricketer Prithvi Shaw and a few officials of Mumbai Police on influencer Sapna Gill's plea seeking the quashing of FIR against her for the charge of allegedly assaulting Shaw. — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

