In light of heavy rainfall in the region, the Puducherry government has announced a holiday for all government, private, and government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on November 27, 2024. Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam made the announcement, citing safety concerns for students and staff due to the adverse weather conditions. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety amid forecasts of continued downpours in the area. Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rain Lashes State As Depression Over Bay of Bengal Crosses Coast Between Puducherry and Nellore.

Heavy Rainfall Prompts Closure of Schools and Colleges

Due to heavy rains, holiday has been declared for all government and private schools, government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow, November 27, 2024: Puducherry Education Minister, Arumugam Namassivayam. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

