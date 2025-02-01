A brawl broke out between two groups at a bar in a bar in Mundhwa in Maharashtra's Pune. What started as a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight, with beer bottles being smashed over each other's heads. A video of the brawl in a bar in Pune has surfaced on social media. Despite the bar staff's efforts to intervene, the altercation continued. However, Mundhwa police confirmed that the incident was not reported and that both groups later settled the matter on their own. Pune Shocker: Man Hacked to Death With Machete, His Friend Critically Injured After Scuffle Breaks Out With Hotel Owner Over Past Rivalry in Maval; Accused Arrested.

Pune Bar Brawl

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)