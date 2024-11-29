Pune, November 29: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 30-year-old eatery owner was hacked to death in Pune. Police officials said that the eatery owner was hacked to death while his friend was critically injured after the two were attacked with a machete by the owner of another eatery. The alleged incident occurred round 11 PM on Tuesday, November 26 in Pune's Maval.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged machete attack took place on the premises of Jai Malhar Hotel in Indori village of Maval taluka. The deceased eatery owner has been identified as Kiran Ashok Pawar (30) while his friend as Abhishek Yewale (30). After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused, Akshay Yewale (30), who owns Jai Malhar Hotel. Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Man Sexually Assaults Him and Threatens To Leak Video Online, Accused Arrested.

Officials said that Pawar, a resident of Kanhewadi Tarf in Chakan was hacked to death while his friend was critically injured in the machete attack by Yewale. Cops said that past rivalry led to the attack. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that there was a past rivalry between Pawar and Akshay. Officials also said that Pawar and Abhishek had come to Akshay's eatery in the past and created ruckus.

On Tuesday, Pawar and Abhishek visited Akshay where they had an heated argument which was followed by a fight. Soon a scuffle broke out between them. Amid this, Akshay attacked Pawar and Abhishek with a sharp machete. The duo sustained critical injuries on their heads in the alleged attack. Both Pawar and Abhishek were rushed to a nearby hospital where Pawar was declared dead. Pune Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Mundhwa Area, Accused on Run.

Meanwhile, Abhishek who is undergoing treatment is said to be critical but stable. After his arrest, Akshay was remanded to police custody. An investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).