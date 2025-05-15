In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, an electric two-wheeler caught fire all of a sudden in Pune. A video and photo of the incident have gone viral on social media. The alleged incident occurred at Dhayri, DSK Chowk in Pune. The viral clip shows the scooter parked in the middle of a road as white smoke blows from the two-wheeler. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted. A fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Ola Electric Stores Under Scrutiny: Mumbai RTO, Pune RTO Inspects Ola Electric Stores To Check Trade Certificates; Authorities Seize 36 Electric Scooters Over Alleged Trade Violations.

Electric Two-Wheeler Catches Fire in Pune

धायरी, डीएसके चौक, पुणे येथे एका इलेक्ट्रिक दुचाकी वाहनाला अचानक आग लागल्याची घटना घडली. प्रसंगावधान राखून अग्निशमन दल तात्काळ घटनास्थळी दाखल झाले आणि त्यांनी आग नियंत्रणात आणली. सुदैवाने या दुर्घटनेत कोणतीही जीवितहानी झाली नाही. pic.twitter.com/IWrkmIYOFe — PMC Care (@PMCPune) May 15, 2025

