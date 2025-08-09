A training aircraft crash-landed near Baramati airport in Maharashtra's Pune district on Saturday, August 9, news agency PTI reported, citing police. There were no injuries reported, the police added. According to police, the front wheel of the aircraft came off after touchdown. "While flying the aircraft, the pilot noticed that one of the tyres was damaged. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 8 AM. The front wheel of the aircraft came off after touchdown. The aircraft strayed from the taxiway and entered the other side of the airport," a senior police officer said. Is the Last 10 Minutes of Black Box Data Missing in Ahmedabad Plane Crash? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Confirms Full Recording Intact.

Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Baramati Airport

Training aircraft crash lands near Baramati airport in Pune district; no injuries: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)