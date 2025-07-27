Is the Last 10 Minutes of Black Box Data Missing in Ahmedabad Plane Crash? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Confirms Full Recording Intact

New Delhi, July 27: A report published by Dainik Bhaskar has stirred panic by claiming that the final 10 minutes of black box data from the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 are missing. The report suggests that the sudden silence from the flight data recorder just before the crash landing in Ahmedabad has raised serious concerns for investigators probing the cause of the accident.

Flight AI-171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London on June 12 with 230 people on board, including 169 Indian nationals and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the deceased. According to DGCA and flight tracking data, the aircraft sent out a distress call seconds after takeoff and then vanished from radar at just 190 metres (625 feet) altitude. The report claimed that the black box stopped recording during this critical time, further complicating the investigation. Fake Preliminary Report on Air India Flight AI171 Crash Goes Viral on WhatsApp, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

PIB Confirms: Black Box Data Fully Intact, No Recording Missing

Contrary to the viral claim, the PIB Fact Check team has called the report completely false. In an official clarification, PIB stated that the entire black box recording—both from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR)—has been recovered and is intact. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe, also confirmed that no portion of the data is missing. These recordings are essential to piecing together the aircraft’s final moments and are available in full as per international aviation standards. Ahmedabad Plane Crash Reason Identified? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Claiming ‘Catastrophic Electrical Failure’ As Primary Cause Behind Air India Flight AI171 Tragedy.

Black Box Data Fully Recovered, Says PIB

The circulation of false information surrounding sensitive incidents like air crashes can mislead the public and obstruct the ongoing investigation process. The public is advised to rely only on official statements from the DGCA, AAIB, or PIB. Claims about missing black box data in the AI-171 crash are baseless and incorrect.

