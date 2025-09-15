14 protesters were detained in Pune after attempting to block citizens from attending an event by Dutch artist Imran Nasir Khan at Hotel Ballr in Pune's Kalyaninagar, Yerwada on Sunday, September 14. The protest, led by the Sakal Hindu Samaj and other right-wing groups, erupted after social media claims mistakenly identified Khan as a Pakistani national. Despite being informed that Khan is a Netherlands citizen, the group tried to prevent attendees from entering the venue. Police intervened promptly to maintain law and order, during which a scuffle broke out between the protestors and hotel bouncers, ensuring the event proceeded without disruption. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke confirmed that adequate forces were deployed and the situation remained peaceful. Authorities continue to monitor the area to prevent further disturbances. Maval Bridge Collapse: Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; 20-25 Tourists Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway (Pics and Video).

14 Detained in Pune Over Dutch Artist Event Protest

Pune, Maharashtra | At the pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, Yerwada, a program by Imran Nasir Khan, an artist and a citizen of the Netherlands, was scheduled today. Upon seeing reports on social media that the said artist was a Pakistani citizen, some organisation workers gathered at… — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

Pune Police Arrest Sakal Hindu Samaj Members Outside Hotel Ballr

Pune, Maharashtra: In Kalyani Nagar, protests erupted at a Ballr club after it allegedly hosted a Pakistani singer and organized an India-Pakistan match. The Sakal Hindu Samaj and other right-wing groups opposed the event. Police tried to control the demonstrators, and a scuffle… pic.twitter.com/ArhCO2HT4L — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI and IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

