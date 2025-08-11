In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, seven people died in a road accident in Pune. According to the news agency ANI, several others were also injured in the incident. The accident occurred when a pick-up van carrying women and children to the Kundeshwar temple in Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area fell 25-30 feet down a slope. Shivaji Pawar, DCP of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said that the injured have been admitted to various hospitals. Pune Couple Romance Viral Video: Man and Woman Caught Performing Dangerous Stunt on Moving Car Roof in Kharadi, Video Goes Viral.

Road Accident in Pune Claims Seven Lives

Pune, Maharashtra | Seven people were killed and several others injured when a pick-up van carrying women and children going to the Kundeshwar temple in Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area fell 25-30 feet down a slope. The injured have been admitted to… pic.twitter.com/9b96R0KFeF — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)