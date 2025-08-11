In a brazen act of recklessness, a man and woman were caught on camera performing a dangerous stunt by sitting and posing romantically on the roof of a moving car in Pune’s Kharadi area. The incident, which took place late at night on a busy road, was recorded by another commuter in a car and has gone viral on social media. The video shows the couple engaging in the stunt while the car continued moving through public roads. According to traffic regulations, performing stunts on public roads is a punishable offence and can lead to heavy fines or even imprisonment. Couple Romance on Bike in Hyderabad: Girl Hugs Man While Seated on Fuel Tank As He Rides Two-Wheeler on Aramghar Flyover; Video Goes Viral.

Pune Couple Romance Viral Video

