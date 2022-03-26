In a shocking incident, a balloon with an imprint of "I love Pakistan" was found in the fields of Khurdpur village in Adampur, Jalandhar on Saturday. Police officials said that they are verifying the source of the balloon and the matter is under investigation. "Prima facie looks like someone's mischief as it's impossible for it to have flown from Pakistan," SHO Harjinder Singh said.

Check ANI's tweet:

